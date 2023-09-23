Lauren Stevens named director of academic advising at WNC

Lauren Stevens
Lauren Stevens(Western Nevada College)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -After more than a decade advising students at Western Nevada College, Lauren Stevens has been named director of academic advising and access.

Stevens will lead a team of counselors, advisors, mentors and coordinators in student services helping current and potential students.

Stevens earned her master of arts degree in counseling and educational psychology from the University of Nevada, Reno. She also has a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

“Working with students gives perspective on what is important in higher education,” Stevens said. In a statement. “I find it most rewarding working with so many great people. I wanted to work at WNC because I believe in education.”

Current and potential students can contact Stevens at 775-445-3268 or at lauren.stevens@wnc.edu.

