UAW strike reaches Reno: Workers strike at General Motors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local workers stepped out of work to go on strike against the Big Three car companies to try to persuade them to give higher pay, improved benefits, and better working conditions.

Workers say that with inflation they have not seen pay increases to keep up, and their families are struggling. “We all know that we’re not been getting paid enough, especially with inflation, for the last couple of years. People are struggling,” says Allan Carrillo, Local Union President.

According to our partners at CNN and the Associated Press, Ford was spared additional strikes Friday because they have met some of the union’s demands over the past week.

GM said it boosted its offer to a 20% wage increase. Ford has also offered a 20% boost in pay, and Stellantis offered cumulative raises of nearly 21% in hourly wages.

