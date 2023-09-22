UAW in northern Nevada joins nationwide strike

UAW Strike
UAW Strike(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:35 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UAW workers in northern Nevada have joined a nationwide strike, calling for better pay and more job security.

Friday morning, UAW President Shawn Fain announced a new wave of strikes, a called heeded by workers at Local 2162 General Motors in northern Nevada.

As of 9:00 a.m. Friday, they and workers at 38 other plants around the country are on strike.

Their demands are as follows:

  • An end to pay tiers
  • A restoration of cost of living adjustments that ended in 2009
  • Better job security amid an industry-wide shift towards electric cars

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police

Latest News

ReLeaf Reno
City of Reno offering discounted trees to residents
HB1 was passed with a goal to address issues with foster care and adoption processes in Kentucky.
Nevada looking to train foster parents from rural counties
Double Scoop presents Scoop Fest
Nevada arts publication, “Double Scoop,” to host first-ever Scoop Fest
Double Scoop presents Scoop Fest
Double Scoop presents Scoop Fest
Vikki Lockhart, Dance Instructor
Learn how to country dance from one of the best in Reno at Ferrari Farm’s September barn dance