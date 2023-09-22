Suspect in downtown Reno shooting arrested in Kansas

Zachary Scott Daniel Miller
Zachary Scott Daniel Miller(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:53 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested a suspect in a July 3 downtown Reno shooting in Kansas.

The suspect is Zachary Scott Daniel Miller, 35.

The Marshals Service released no other details about the incident, other than to say the shooting victim was found July 3 in downtown Reno.

No one with the Reno Police Department immediately provided information about the incident.

The Marshals Service said Miller was working in Independence, Kan., and was taken into custody without incident.

He awaits extradition from the Montgomery County, Kan., jail back to Reno. He is being held on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.

“I want to thank all the agencies involved with apprehending this dangerous fugitive,” District of Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said in a statement. “This is a good example of how agencies in Northern Nevada work together to help bring justice to victims.”

