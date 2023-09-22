Sierra Nevada Ballet ushers in spooky season with “Dracula”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Halloween, be seduced by the most famous vampire, Dracula! The Sierra Nevada Ballet’s horror show will have performances in both Reno and Carson City the first weekend in October.

Director and choreographer, Ananda Bena-Weber and Anthony McMenamy, who will be playing “Jonathan Harker” in Dracula, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to this event.

According to the website, “fans of horror and tango alike will love this classic story set to the thrilling and passionate music of Astor Piazzolla. Domingo Rubio (former principal dancer with The Joffrey Ballet, Ballet Hispanico, and Compania Nacional de Danza de Mexico) stars as the charismatic Count with a taste for death. Put on your favorite costume and prepare for a scare! Dracula is coming your way.... He’s watching you.”

Parental guidance suggested, not for small children.

Ticket Information:

To learn more about Dracula and other Sierra Nevada Ballet performances, click here.

