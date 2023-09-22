RPD issues comment over arrest of man who filmed officer

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is responding to an incident in which an officer arrested a man who was filming them.

Earlier this week, KOLO 8 News Now reported that Walter England was arrested on the evening of Aug. 22 after he spent several minutes filming a police investigation in downtown Reno.

In a statement, RPD said:

“The Reno Police Department is committed to maintaining public trust and ensuring accountability in all our interactions with the community. On August 22, 2023, officers made an arrest that has gained public attention and raised questions about our department’s adherence to established policies and procedures. We understand the importance of maintaining the public’s trust and confidence in law enforcement and take this responsibility seriously. The night this occurred, we launched an internal investigation into this incident. While we cannot provide specific details about the internal investigation, we want to assure the community that we are taking this matter seriously.

As part of our commitment to transparency, the Reno Police Department will share upon request, the body worn camera video footage of this incident at the conclusion of the criminal investigation.”

