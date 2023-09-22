Reno Tahoe International Airport introduces new flight to southern California

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport is introducing a new airline and flight to southern California.

RNO is adding New Pacific Airlines, who will be offering nonstop service twice a week to Ontario, California. RNO officials attribute adding the flight to northern Nevada’s continued growth and influx of residents.

Flights are on sale now and will begin in November.

“Our approved $1 billion dollar investment in airport infrastructure, known as MoreRNO, is coming at the perfect time to support the community and will provide decades of capacity to meet the needs of the growing region,” said Daren Griffin, president and CEO of the RTAA.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.