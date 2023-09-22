Reno Tahoe International Airport introduces new flight to southern California

Flights are on sale now and will begin in November
The arrivals and departures signs at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
The arrivals and departures signs at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport is introducing a new airline and flight to southern California.

RNO is adding New Pacific Airlines, who will be offering nonstop service twice a week to Ontario, California. RNO officials attribute adding the flight to northern Nevada’s continued growth and influx of residents.

Flights are on sale now and will begin in November.

“Our approved $1 billion dollar investment in airport infrastructure, known as MoreRNO, is coming at the perfect time to support the community and will provide decades of capacity to meet the needs of the growing region,” said Daren Griffin, president and CEO of the RTAA.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police

Latest News

ReLeaf Reno
City of Reno offering discounted trees to residents
HB1 was passed with a goal to address issues with foster care and adoption processes in Kentucky.
Nevada looking to train foster parents from rural counties
Double Scoop presents Scoop Fest
Nevada arts publication, “Double Scoop,” to host first-ever Scoop Fest
Double Scoop presents Scoop Fest
Double Scoop presents Scoop Fest