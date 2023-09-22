Reno police ask for public’s help finding missing man

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a missing 76-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.

Lawrence Radford was last seen Thursday about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Wedge Parkway and Ghost Rider Drive.

Police described Radford as white, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 190 pounds with a shaved head and blue eyes. Police believe he is driving a 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Nevada license plate 727LLU.

Police said Radford was last seen wearing a Vietnam veteran ball cap, turquoise sweater, black sweatpants, and gray tennis shoes.

He may appear to be lost and confused. Police believed he drove through Carson City at about 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with knowledge of his location is asked to call police at 775-334-2188.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.