Real estate scam targets unsuspecting buyers of vacant land

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A real estate scam is targeting unsuspecting buyers of vacant land.

A typical lot scam involves a scammer impersonating the seller of a vacant lot, and contacting a real estate licensee to ask about listing the lot quickly, often for below market value.

Erin Schiller with Ticor Title teaches classes on schemes, scams, and fraud. She says scammers use public records to find the owner’s legal name, mailing address, and other details about the owner’s identity. Scammers will even create fake IDs identifying themselves as the property owner.

“They’re looking more viable, they’re looking more legitimate,” Schiller says.

Schiller says this scam is hardly new, but the scammers are getting smarter, using tools like AI to trick you.

“Before it was just facts and emails, and maybe a phone call. Now, we’re using social media, we’re looking more legitimate with different types of technology,” explains Schiller.

New agents especially tend to be the biggest targets. Kyle Carrothers, a relator in Reno, had his own experience with a scammer early in his career. He says scams like this could happen with single family homes but empty lots are easier because it’s harder to verify ownership. Someone who most likely lives out-of-state owns a piece of property that they do not often check up on. Another individual claims that the property is theirs and then tries to sell it. Because the actual owner is not paying active attention to their land, fake sellers are getting away with it.

In Carrothers case, he luckily caught the scammer before any money was transferred. That experience has made him hyper aware of the signs to look out for and how to protect people from this type of scam in the first place. Part of that, he says, is before making a purchase, anyone approached with requests should verify that the seller matches the person on the land deed.

Some other things to out for are:

The buyer/seller is traveling on vacation (sometimes abroad), claims they cannot meet in person and has to do everything by email.

The seller has a family emergency, needs a quick cash sale, and will accept substantially less than full price if they can close in a very short time.

The email address or phone numbers are from another country. Of course, there are legitimate buyers and sellers who live overseas, but this does raise a flag that should be checked.

Photo IDs, such as drivers’ licenses or passports, are barely legible.

The Seller does not require a Due Diligence fee and/or low or no Earnest Money combined with a quick closing (in order to obtain quick proceeds before a scam is discovered).

The buyer/seller makes constant excuses, is not able to perform the terms of the contract, or is not returning paperwork.

The buyer/seller gets very angry at the licensee as the transaction gets closer to closing and applies pressure on the licensee to make sure the deal goes through. Sometimes they offer an incentive such as commission bonuses or promise other opportunities to buy or sell.

If you encounter a property owner that has been a victim of an attempt to sell their property without their consent, encourage them to contact the FBI to report the fraudulent activities and get assistance in stopping the perpetrator.

