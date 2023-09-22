Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation hosts Dozers & Dirt

Support children and the fight against cancer.
By Nick Doyle
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:43 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) is hosting the annual Dozers & Dirt fundraiser. The non-profit helps 135 families a year throughout the ongoing fight against cancer.

The NNCCF is inviting you to join the fight on Saturday at the Rilite Aggregate Pit, located on 9208 Western Skies Drive. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will go through 3 p.m.

Participants can drive and ride dozers, graders, backhoes, loaders, excavators, dump trucks and more. The event also invites kids of all ages to operate more than 35 pieces of heavy construction equipment, and experience up-close displays of the RAVEN helicopter, a bomb unit, police cars, fire trucks, and more. Special appearances by WolfPack mascot, Alphie, Archie and Truckee of the Aces and Reno 1868 and Smokey the Bear are fan favorites at the annual event.

All children must be accompanied by an adult and a waiver is required for entry. Admission to the event is $100 for one adult and one child. Tickets include lunch and a youth t-shirt. Closed-toe shoes are required

Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation has been helping local families in our community since 2000 and is the only non-profit in the region solely dedicated to childhood cancer. ”We can help with medical, emotional, travel expenses, household expenses, we’re really here to help with any of the needs that come with that childhood cancer diagnosis because mom or dad might have to quit their job and be bedside,” said Jessica Lee, the event manager for NNCCF.

NNCCF has provided more than $7 million in direct financial assistance to local families, all through local funding. All of the proceeds benefit the foundation.

