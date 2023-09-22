Nevada looking to train foster parents from rural counties

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A program looking to train prospective foster parents from rural counties has been scheduled for this October.

The Nevada Division of Child and Family Services is looking to train foster families in the state’s 15 rural counties.

The sessions will be held twice a week from Oct. 3 to Oct. 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays via Microsoft Teams.

There will be eight online training sessions designed to help prepare prospective parents with sessions discussing what life is like in foster homes, licensing steps and keys to success, caring for kids who have special needs or have experienced trauma and working with birth families.

Guest speakers will include judges, social workers, birth parents, and current and former foster parents. Following the eight sessions, parents can move to the next steps, which include completion of a background check, and participation in a home study.

“Foster parents are a soft place to land for children in care. We encourage those who have considered becoming a foster parent to join this training to learn more about keeping kids safe in rural Nevada,” said Rural Foster Care Recruiter Shelby Riley, LSW.

A prospective parent will also get a stipend to help with food, housing, clothing, and educational supplies. You can register for training by going here: DCFS Nevada Rural – Keep Kids Safe in Your Community (ruralnvfostercare.com)

