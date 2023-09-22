Nevada arts publication, “Double Scoop,” to host first-ever Scoop Fest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Double Scoop is an online art magazine that covers the visual arts in Nevada gear toward people in the arts industry and people who may just be curious about the arts. It’s a great way to learn about what’s happening any given weekend in Reno, Las Vegas, Elko and all over the state.

Melanie Dolezal, Double Scoop board member, stopped by Morning Break to invited the community to the publication’s first-of-its-kind Scoop Fest.

Scoop Fest is a local festival to connect people with the local art scene. It takes place this Saturday, Sept. 23 from 12-4 p.m. at the Holland Project (140 Vesta Street, Reno). There will be 15 art organizations to let people know about their classes, exhibitions, workshops and a whole range of other programs they offer.

Black Rock Press from UNR will be there with a hands-on printmaking demo. Groups like the Generator, Makers Paradise, and the Sierra Watercolor Society will be there too. A “Mini Artists Market,” where you can purchase items like ceramics and jewelry directly from local artists, is a great place to get a start on your holiday shopping. IceCycle Creamery will be there with their creative ice cream flavors.

You can also support Double Scoop while adding to your personal art collection. More than 20 artists have donated some beautiful pieces for a raffle fundraiser.

You can also support Double Scoop while adding to your personal art collection. More than 20 artists have donated some beautiful pieces for a raffle fundraiser.

