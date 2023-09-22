Nearly $1 million to help homeless Reno vets secured

Homeless veteran
Homeless veteran(Gray)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly $1 million to help Reno veterans and their families find housing will go towards the City of Reno Housing Authority.

The funding was secured by U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen and comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Veteran Affairs and Supportive Housing program.

“Veterans deserve the very best our nation can provide, and we cannot allow our heroes to struggle to keep a roof over their heads,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to have secured this funding to increase access to housing for veterans in Reno, and I will continue working to support veteran communities all across Nevada.”

