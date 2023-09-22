Nationally-ranked junior dragster racer Crue Casteel competes at the NHRA Division 7 Dragster Finals

By Karlie Drew
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crue Casteel, a high school drag racing sensation from Sierra Lutheran, recently earned his driver’s license. Known for his dragster racing success, he now faces the challenge of adhering to regular road speed limits under 85 mph.

During the summer, Casteel impressed with a finals appearance at the Dodge Power Brokers Mile High Nationals in Denver, a nationally televised event where he was one of the few chosen from 300 drivers in his class.

At just 16, Casteel’s passion for racing began early, influenced by his family’s love for racing and cars. Together, they make up the Casteel Racing team, covering about 10,000 miles annually on the NHRA circuit.

Despite his need for speed, Casteel follows the rules on public roads. He’s earned six Wally trophies and multiple track championships.

Next up, Casteel is gearing up for the NHRA Division 7 Jr. Dragster Finals in Las Vegas and the Race of Champions.

He credits racing into being a big component in his life and has even been a reason to being so close to his family saying,

“It’s really helped me with sportsmanship because at first, I was really bummed and mad that I lost, but that’s just life. I would say that it has just helped me grow into the person I am right now.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police

Latest News

This Tuesday, June 13, 2023, booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...
Indictment alleges man threatened mass shooting at Stanley Cup game in Las Vegas
9-18-23
Improving the mental game in baseball
Aces have mental performance coach visit
Improving the mental game in baseball
9-16-23
Nevada keeps it close against Kansas but falls 31-24