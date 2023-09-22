Learn how to country dance from one of the best in Reno at Ferrari Farm’s September barn dance

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:09 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 26th annual Fall Festival at Ferrari Festival returns Saturday, Sept. 30. Award-winning dance instructor and who is voted Best Dance Instructor in Reno in 2022 and 2023, Vikki Lockhart, will be teaching at the Barn Dance.

Lockhart, who also goes by the stage name “Vaquera Vikki,” stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to her Birthday Celebration at Ferrari Farms. To learn more and get your tickets, click here.

Lockhart also teaches dances during with Rick Hays and American Steel when the band tours the area. To see where their next stop is, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police

Latest News

ReLeaf Reno
City of Reno offering discounted trees to residents
HB1 was passed with a goal to address issues with foster care and adoption processes in Kentucky.
Nevada looking to train foster parents from rural counties
Double Scoop presents Scoop Fest
Nevada arts publication, “Double Scoop,” to host first-ever Scoop Fest
Double Scoop presents Scoop Fest
Double Scoop presents Scoop Fest