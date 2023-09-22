Learn how to country dance from one of the best in Reno at Ferrari Farm’s September barn dance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 26th annual Fall Festival at Ferrari Festival returns Saturday, Sept. 30. Award-winning dance instructor and who is voted Best Dance Instructor in Reno in 2022 and 2023, Vikki Lockhart, will be teaching at the Barn Dance.

Lockhart, who also goes by the stage name “Vaquera Vikki,” stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to her Birthday Celebration at Ferrari Farms. To learn more and get your tickets, click here.

Lockhart also teaches dances during with Rick Hays and American Steel when the band tours the area. To see where their next stop is, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.