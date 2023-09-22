InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police

Latest News

Support children and the fight against cancer.
Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation hosts Dozers & Dirt
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Police respond to a crash at Glendale Avenue and 21st Street in Sparks, Nev. on Sept. 22, 2023.
Glendale Ave. closed after Sparks Police respond to crash
Lawrence Radford
Update: Reno Police say missing man found
Parental abduction graphic
Child taken in Lyon County parental abduction returned to mother