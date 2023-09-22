GoFundMe refunds donations to poker player who lied about cancer for tournament buy-in

Poker Graphic
Poker Graphic(Angel Alvarez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:29 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The fundraising platform GoFundMe said Thursday it has refunded money to donors after a poker player admitted to lying about a terminal cancer diagnosis and accepted thousands of dollars in donations so he could play in a World Series of Poker tournament in Las Vegas.

GoFundMe said it has also banned Rob Mercer from the platform and removed the poker player’s fundraising campaign from its website.

“GoFundMe has zero tolerance for the misuse of our platform and takes swift action against those who exploit the generosity of our community,” the company said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press.

Mercer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he made up a stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis for his GoFundMe page in June, the newspaper reported Wednesday.

The California resident was trying to raise enough funds to meet the $10,000 buy-in for the No-limit Hold’em World Championship. He received contributions worth between $30,000 and $50,000, including a stay at a suite in the Bellagio. Even a fellow player from Arizona who suffers from chronic illness donated $2,500.

“I’m sorry for not being honest about what my situation was,” Mercer said. “If I would have done that from Day One, who knows what would have happened.”

Las Vegas police didn’t immediately respond Thursday to an inquiry about whether an investigation has been opened into Mercer. GoFundMe said in its statement it would cooperate with a law enforcement investigation.

However, the 37-year-old said he would not be refunding anyone because he believes he has undiagnosed breast cancer.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Poker graphic
Poker player who drew donations for Las Vegas event lied about dying from cancer

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District posted this picture of a fire at the Kit Kat...
Mound House brothel extensively damaged by fire

Latest News

This Tuesday, June 13, 2023, booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...
Indictment alleges man threatened mass shooting at Stanley Cup game in Las Vegas
Andelin Family Farm prepares for Fall Festival
Andelin Family Farm prepares for Fall Festival
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Circulation of reproductive rights petition could start October 5