Delays expected as NDOT resurfaces bridges on Geiger Grade

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:58 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lane closures and traffic delays are expected as the Nevada Department of Transportation will resurface bridges on Geiger Grade.

The overnight single lane closures will start on Sunday and run through mid-October.

Drivers should expect single lane closures weeknights between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. as the following bridges undergo resurfacing:

  • Geiger Grade between Alt. U.S. 395 and Veterans Parkway (near the roundabout) in Washoe County
  • State Route 341 near Sheldon Street, southeast of downtown Virginia City

The first of the closures will happen on Geiger Grade between Alt. U.S. 395 and Veterans Parkway for three weeks, After that, the lane closures will take place on State Route 341 southeast of downtown Virginia City.

NDOT expects that most of the delays will be minimal, however traffic delays of up to 30 minutes are possible. Oversize trucks more than 16 feet wide may periodically be prohibited through the work zone.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police

Latest News

A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
Three people suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash
3 car accident blocks Geiger Grade
Sparks Police Department logo.
2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Sparks
A damaged portion of State Route 190 in Death Valley
U.S. DOT providing $4.5 million to repair flood damage from Hurricane Hilary