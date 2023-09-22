Delays expected as NDOT resurfaces bridges on Geiger Grade

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lane closures and traffic delays are expected as the Nevada Department of Transportation will resurface bridges on Geiger Grade.

The overnight single lane closures will start on Sunday and run through mid-October.

Drivers should expect single lane closures weeknights between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. as the following bridges undergo resurfacing:

Geiger Grade between Alt. U.S. 395 and Veterans Parkway (near the roundabout) in Washoe County

State Route 341 near Sheldon Street, southeast of downtown Virginia City

The first of the closures will happen on Geiger Grade between Alt. U.S. 395 and Veterans Parkway for three weeks, After that, the lane closures will take place on State Route 341 southeast of downtown Virginia City.

NDOT expects that most of the delays will be minimal, however traffic delays of up to 30 minutes are possible. Oversize trucks more than 16 feet wide may periodically be prohibited through the work zone.

