City of Reno offering discounted trees to residents

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is offering 300 discounted trees to residents through ReLEAF Reno.

The collaboration is being put together with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy Saving Trees program that helps conserve energy and reduce energy bills through tree planting.

Moana Nursery supplied the trees for the program this year. You can reserve one 7-gallon-sized tree here for $26 a tree.

The tree will be available for pickup at Idlewild Park maintenance yard on Oct. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. As part of the signup process, residents agree to properly maintain the tree, which includes having an automatic watering system in place.

“We are so proud to offer this program to our residents again, because we need to make it easier for them to plant trees,” said Reno City Councilmember Naomi Duerr, who launched the ReLEAF Reno program in 2016. “Our trees help reduce our carbon footprint, keep us cool, filter pollution and more. These trees are not only a gift to an individual resident, but for the entire community.”

The six species of tree being offered this year are:

Honeylocust

London Planetree

California Incense Cedar

Kentucky Coffetree

Eastern Redbud

Prairiefire Crabapple



