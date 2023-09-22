Child taken in Lyon County parental abduction returned to mother

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A child taken in a parental abduction case in Lyon County has been reunited with his mother, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.

Davon Leo Townsell, 30, was booked into a Georgia jail on Wednesday on a contempt of court warrant issued in Lyon County state court.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office began a parental abduction case against Davon Townsell on Jan 16, 2022. An investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office detectives and the Marshals Service determined Davon Townsell took the child to the Atlanta area. Authorities recovered the child without incident.

