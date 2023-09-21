Wolf Creek Fire now 100% contained

Wolf Creek Campground and Wolf Creek Campground Road will remain closed to the public
The Wolf Creek Fire
The Wolf Creek Fire(The U.S. Forest Service)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:01 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKLEEVILLE, California (KOLO) - The Wolf Creek Fire, burning south of Markleeville, California, has been 100% contained.

The fire began on Sept. 12 near Wolf Creek Campground Road.

Remaining fire personnel will continue their mop up operations and dealing with hazardous trees until the incident is considered controlled.

In the last 48 hours, the area where the fire has been burning has seen rain. The National Weather Service is additionally predicting the area will get isolated showers Thursday night through Friday.

Additional resources will remain on scene as the cold front moving through the area may be accompanied by a brief period of gusty and erratic winds. Officials with the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest say, however, that they do not expect any control issues.

Wolf Creek Campground and Wolf Creek Campground Road will remain closed to the public.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District posted this picture of a fire at the Kit Kat...
Mound House brothel extensively damaged by fire

Latest News

Andelin Family Farm Pumpkins
Andelin Family Farm shares the hard work it takes to plan the Fall Festival
ELEMENT: FBI Seal - Current Logo as of 4/2023
FBI seeks victim information related to Chacon investigation
Sierra Valley Art and Ag Trail 2023
Art and Ag Trail returns to Sierra Valley, inviting guests to meet local artists and their work
Matt Johnson, IMBIB Custom Brews
Beer lovers and their friends invited to the third annual Legends of Beer Festival in Sparks