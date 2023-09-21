Traner Middle School briefly locks down

Washoe County School District
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:16 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Traner Middle School was placed under a brief code red lockdown Thursday morning.

The lockdown was initiated at 8:00 a.m. by Washoe County School District officials, but no reason was given as to why as of the publishing of this article.

The school was returned to a Code Green and declared safe 15 minutes later at 8:15 a.m.

This is a developing story and KOLO 8 News Now will provide updates as soon as they become available.

