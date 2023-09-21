Tickets on sale for the Domestic Violence Resource Center’s annual Purple Gala fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Domestic Violence Resource Center (DVRC) is celebrating 46 years of domestic violence advocacy during their annual fundraising event, The Purple Gala. This event is an opportunity for the community to get involved in helping us meet the needs of individuals and children who seek support daily.

Kristen Kennedy, executive director, and Miriam Esparza, marketing and communications, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to celebrate the work the DVRC continues to do every day to help women and their families out of dangerous situations and into better lives.

There will be a delicious dinner, auction and recognition of the Hannah Humanitarian Award recipients. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Renaissance Reno’s Topaz Room. For individual and ticket information, click here.

