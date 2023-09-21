Community leaders focus on safety during walk to school event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to the Vision Zero Truckee Meadows regional task force, during the 2022-2023 school year there were 21 crashes involving Washoe County students. 10 of the crashes happened in marked crosswalks.

This is why community leaders met with students Sep. 20 to focus on Safe Routes to School and promote safely walking and biking to and from school.

“We’ve seen in this community in recent years a lot of pedestrian accidents and death, unfortunately. So, start young and really instill those lessons on how to be safe when you’re walking and be aware,“ says Sparks City councilwoman Charlene Bybee.

School leaders want to make sure students know about the potential dangers in school zones so they can be prepared.

“Be safe, be seen. So, for kids it’s important to be seen. You know it’s going to be dark in the early mornings soon on those commutes to school. Don’t wear all dark clothing, wear reflective. Wear brighter colors,” says Jason Trevino, Chief of Police for Washoe County School District Police Department.

As for drivers, be extra cautious in school zones because even though we may be instilling safe practices in our children, the unexpected can still happen.

“For the kids and the drivers, be looking. For drivers, especially when you’re in a school zone, be expecting kids to step out from in between cars, off the curb, they’re always looking for the shortest way from point A to B,” says Trevino.

