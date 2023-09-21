RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Street Vibrations roars into Northern Nevada today for the 28th year. The official Fall Rally begins Thursday at 10 a.m., marking the end of riding season.

This weekend you can expect to see hundreds of bikers riding around town. There will be a live main stage music, vendor village, poker run, flag raising ceremonies, more than 80 vendors selling all things motorcycle and non-stop FREE entertainment for the whole family.

New this year is the location of the events and activities. The main venue is set up at Reno’s Neon Line District, located on Ralston Street, between Second and Third Street. It is across the street from the J Resort. You can enjoy vibrations and vendors at the Battle Born Harley-Davidson in Carson City and the Bucket of Blood and Delta Saloons in Virginia City.

The Street Vibrations Fall Rally is a four-day celebration that is free to the public, including plenty of free parking surrounding the venue. “It’s family entertainment so you could bring mom, dad, grandma, grandpa and the kids and it’s free to get in,” said Randy Burke, the president of Roadshows. “So again, you don’t have to worry about having something inappropriate, as that’s not gonna happen in any of my shows.”

Enjoy our main stage and 10 performing musical acts. Don’t miss exciting activities, such as Slow Bike Races, Full Throttle Experience, Guys & Gals Tattoo Competition, Mustache & Beard Competition, 2 Poker Runs and Custom Bike Show will highlight the 4 days of events. Meet 2023 Miss Street Vibrations and visit the new Dirty Dog Saloon for thirst-quenching, ice-cold libations from Coors Light and Coke.

This is the times for the four-day event: Thursday, September 21 - Saturday September 23 from 10:00am – 10:00pm and Sunday, September 24 from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

