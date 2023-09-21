Raise money for breast cancer research during Starla’s Show for the Cure at Peavine Taphouse

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Come on out to Peavine Taphouse Eats and Beats Sunday, Oct. 8 from 11:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. for Starla’s Show for a Cure, as Reno’s local music community comes together to supports ending breast cancer. It’ll be a fantastic day of great music, food, drinks, vendors, silent auction, kids activities and so much more!

Event organizer, Mike Biselli, and Peavine Taphouse owner, Anita Noble, stopped by Morning Break to share how this event came to happen and the impact the local community has on individuals. Noble shared how this is her way of giving back after the community rallied around her daughter last year when she was struck by lightning and made a miraculous recovery.

Now Noble is committed to doing fundraisers every year in gratitude. This year choosing to help host a fundraiser in honor of Starla Campos who is a breast cancer survivor. Peavine Taphouse owner Anita Noble and her dedicated team will be preparing varied menu choices for lunch and dinner as well as all of your favorite beverages. Peavine Taphouse will donate a portion of their proceeds from food sales to the Susan G. Komen Foundation!

Starla's Show for the Cure
Starla's Show for the Cure(Starla's Show for the Cure)

Starla’s Show for the Cure includes some of Reno’s best local performers volunteering their time and talents, including: Karrie O’Neill, Nick Eng Band, Tripp Whitney & Jerry Spikula, Sierra Roc, Arthur Kerr, Gruve Nation, Kris Munn, and the debut of US 395 featuring John Tolbert.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District posted this picture of a fire at the Kit Kat...
Mound House brothel extensively damaged by fire

Latest News

ELEMENT: FBI Seal - Current Logo as of 4/2023
FBI seeks victim information related to Chacon investigation
Sierra Valley Art and Ag Trail 2023
Art and Ag Trail returns to Sierra Valley, inviting guests to meet local artists and their work
Matt Johnson, IMBIB Custom Brews
Beer lovers and their friends invited to the third annual Legends of Beer Festival in Sparks
The Purple Gala 2023
Tickets on sale for the Domestic Violence Resource Center’s annual Purple Gala fundraiser
NNCCF Dozers and Dirt 2023
Kids of all ages invited to Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation fundraiser, Dozers and Dirt