Man arrested for domestic strangulation, kidnapping

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic battery and kidnapping.

The WCSO says that on Aug. 16, deputies responded to the 3700 block of Hummingbird Drive in Cold Springs on a service call.

When deputies spoke with the resident, they learned she was the victim of the alleged battery, and that the suspect, later identified as Dylan Smith, had taken her car and other items before fleeing the scene.

On Sept. 20, deputies were able to make contact with Smith and take him into custody without incident.

He has been arrested on the following charges:

Domestic Battery by Strangulation

1st Degree Kidnapping

Domestic Battery 2nd Offense x2

The WCSO’s investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call them at 775-328-3001 and refer to case number #23-4247.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.