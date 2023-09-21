Kids of all ages invited to Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation fundraiser, Dozers and Dirt

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get dirty with the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF)’s annual fundraiser, Dozers and Dirt. Big and little kids alike to operate more than 35 pieces of heavy construction equipment, experience up-close displays of the RAVEN helicopter, a bomb unit, police cars, fire trucks, and more. We are pulling out all the stops to support Northern Nevada children and are excited about this partnership.

Jessica Lee, events manager for NNCCF, and Jared Hosefros, Dozers and Dirt committee chair, stopped by Morning Break to remind folks to get their tickets now before the big event Saturday, Sept. 23.

The event goes from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at 9208 Western Skies Drive, Reno. All proceeds benefit the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.

Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation has been helping local families in our community since 2000 and is the only non-profit in the region solely dedicated to childhood cancer. NNCCF has provided more than $7 million in direct financial assistance to local families, all through local funding.

