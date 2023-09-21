Invasive species of mudsnail found in Lake Tahoe

The New Zealand mudsnail and sand particles
The New Zealand mudsnail and sand particles(Monique Rydel | The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:49 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An invasive species of mudsnail has been discovered in the south shore area of Lake Tahoe.

This is the first time the New Zealand mudsnail has been detected in the Tahoe Basin. It was discovered by divers monitoring Lake Tahoe.

The snails were found at the bottom of the lake nearly a half mile offshore from the mouth of the Upper Truckee River. The species of mudsnail has been found in nearby waterways as well, such as the Lower Truckee River downstream from Lake Tahoe near Reno.

Following the discovery of the snail, a response team has been dispatched to the area to determine the extent of the infestation and to share any and all information with state and federal wildlife management.

“Lake Tahoe is one of the most protected waterbodies in the United States and our aquatic invasive species monitoring program is credited as the reason for this concerning discovery,” TRPA Executive Director Julie Regan said. “It is critical that everyone remain vigilant and adhere to the mantra of Clean, Drain, and Dry. Every boater, paddler, and angler shares the responsibility to protect Lake Tahoe’s native species and the waters we enjoy.”

The snail can be carried on boats, fishing gear, paddle craft, life vests, and beach toys. Should it be found, the best way to clean it is to clean, drain, and dry the affected gear before it re-enters the water.

“Lake Tahoe’s robust watercraft inspection program, and commitment from the public, shows that preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species is possible,” said Lisa Heki, Lahontan National Fish Hatchery Complex Project Leader, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “Now more than ever, we have to support and strengthen our work with anglers, boaters, paddlers, and everyone who interacts with the waters of Lake Tahoe and its 63 tributaries.”

