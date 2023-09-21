Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solictation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man who most recently taught special education math at Hug High School was booked Thursday on a felony count of soliciting a child for prostitution.

The Washoe County School District announced the arrest of Ryley N. Coker, 32, saying he came under investigation after allegedly soliciting a child for prostitution.

The school district did not say if the child was a student.

“The district is shocked and deeply concerned by these allegations and will continue to assist our school police and regional detectives as the investigation continues,” the school district said in a statement. “The safety and security of our students is always our highest priority.’

Coker worked for the district since 2014 and most recently taught special education math at Hug High School, the district said.

School police detectives and the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit conducted the investigation.

Coke was also booked on a charge of abuse of a child involving sexual exploitation.

Coker is on emergency suspension without pay as the investigation continues.

The school district said all employees must pass a background check before hiring.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call school police at 775-348-0285 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com. They can also call School Secret Witness at 775-329-6666. Refer to case #23W-01067.

