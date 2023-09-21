FBI seeks victim information related to Chacon investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The FBI’s Las Vegas Division, Reno Resident Agency, is seeking victim information related to their investigation into Reno OGBYN Dr. Samuel Chacon.

The FBI says no charges have been filed against Chacon at this time.

They are asking anyone who has information related to their investigation to fill out this form.

You may be contacted by them based on the information you provide.

