Beer lovers and their friends invited to the third annual Legends of Beer Festival in Sparks

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fall is just around the corner and with it comes the 3rd annual Legends of Beer Festival in Sparks. Hosted by Reno Beer Enthusiasts and IMBIB Brewery, this fan-favorite beer festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1-5 p.m. at IMBIB Eats & Drinks (1180 Scheels Drive, Suite 115, Sparks).

Matt Johnson, co-founder and “Jack of All Trades” at IMBIB Custom Brews, stopped by Morning Break to remind folks that it’s easier to get tickets in advance than at the gate (though that will still be an option).

Legends of Beer Festival starts with a beer-mile relay competition that pits local brewery and bar staff against one another, as well as a public beer-mile relay race for the more serious runners. The festival follows with more than 30 craft breweries from around the region. Combining outdoor fun and recreation with the most delicious craft beer and food, this festival brings the best of the Reno-Tahoe area. The main sponsors, Visit Reno-Tahoe and The Outlets at Legends, are proud to host this one-of-a-kind festival.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.

