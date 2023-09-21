Art and Ag Trail returns to Sierra Valley, inviting guests to meet local artists and their work

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s back! The Sierra Valley Art and Ag Trail, produced by Musica Sierra, allows visitors to travel through the area at their own pace, enjoying Sierra Valley Barn Quilts, farmers markets, working ranches, historic buildings, and local artists of every medium – wood, paint, glass, ceramic, metal, fiber, and more. The event offers a window into the past when Sierra Valley was home to many family-run dairies that supplied milk, cream, and butter to the Comstock Lode miners in Virginia City.

Event organizer, Lindsay McIntosh, and three local artists, Marjoree Voohees, Nick LaHaise and Casey Clarke, stopped by Morning Break to share their unique trades.

Paiute Arist Marjoree Voorhees is a stainglass artist and the owner of the Historic Sattely Cash Store which is a stop on the trail.

Nick LaHaise is a basket weaver, green woodworker, carpenter, chef and teacher. Over the last decade, he has studied various traditional arts, wilderness skills, deep nature connection mentoring, and rites of passage. You can meet Lahaise at The Lost Marbles Ranch during the Art and Ag Trail.

Casey Clarke owns Great Basin Pottery, about ten miles Southeast of Doyle, Calif. He designs pots that are intended for everyday use, “creating work that can transform the ordinary routines of making coffee or grinding herbs into micro-rituals.” Clarke and his pottery will be at Hollitz Ranch in Sierraville, Calif.

The Sierra Valley Art and Ag Trail takes place Saturday, Sept. 23. Click here to learn more. You can also follow the trail on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District posted this picture of a fire at the Kit Kat...
Mound House brothel extensively damaged by fire

Latest News

ELEMENT: FBI Seal - Current Logo as of 4/2023
FBI seeks victim information related to Chacon investigation
Matt Johnson, IMBIB Custom Brews
Beer lovers and their friends invited to the third annual Legends of Beer Festival in Sparks
The Purple Gala 2023
Tickets on sale for the Domestic Violence Resource Center’s annual Purple Gala fundraiser
NNCCF Dozers and Dirt 2023
Kids of all ages invited to Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation fundraiser, Dozers and Dirt