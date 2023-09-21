Art and Ag Trail returns to Sierra Valley, inviting guests to meet local artists and their work

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s back! The Sierra Valley Art and Ag Trail, produced by Musica Sierra, allows visitors to travel through the area at their own pace, enjoying Sierra Valley Barn Quilts, farmers markets, working ranches, historic buildings, and local artists of every medium – wood, paint, glass, ceramic, metal, fiber, and more. The event offers a window into the past when Sierra Valley was home to many family-run dairies that supplied milk, cream, and butter to the Comstock Lode miners in Virginia City.

Event organizer, Lindsay McIntosh, and three local artists, Marjoree Voohees, Nick LaHaise and Casey Clarke, stopped by Morning Break to share their unique trades.

Paiute Arist Marjoree Voorhees is a stainglass artist and the owner of the Historic Sattely Cash Store which is a stop on the trail.

Nick LaHaise is a basket weaver, green woodworker, carpenter, chef and teacher. Over the last decade, he has studied various traditional arts, wilderness skills, deep nature connection mentoring, and rites of passage. You can meet Lahaise at The Lost Marbles Ranch during the Art and Ag Trail.

Casey Clarke owns Great Basin Pottery, about ten miles Southeast of Doyle, Calif. He designs pots that are intended for everyday use, “creating work that can transform the ordinary routines of making coffee or grinding herbs into micro-rituals.” Clarke and his pottery will be at Hollitz Ranch in Sierraville, Calif.

The Sierra Valley Art and Ag Trail takes place Saturday, Sept. 23. Click here to learn more. You can also follow the trail on Instagram.

