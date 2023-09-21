Andelin Family Farm shares the hard work it takes to plan the Fall Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Andelin Family Farm Adventure Farm opens Sept. 23 and there are hundreds of pumpkins to choose from to make your home feel like fall.

The pumpkins aren’t the only thing families can enjoy. There are also pony rides, other fun barn activities, and a corn maze. This year’s theme is Mining in Nevada. Tickets can be found online for $13, or tickets can be purchased at the farm for $15.

As much fun as this event is every year, there is a lot of prep work that we don’t think of when visiting the farm. The Fall Festival takes months of planning, but Cameron and Natalie Andelin say it is worth the hard work to see the community come and enjoy the festivities.

“We spend the whole year basically planning and preparing for the fall season,” says Cameron Andelin.

“Pumpkins get planted end of May beginning of June, and we cultivate and weed and do that all summer, we have to water, obviously in the desert we have to irrigate and then our corn stalks we use some decoratively, and then we sell some of the corn stalks and so there’s a lot to do, but it’s great,” says Natalie Andelin.

The Corn Creepers Haunted Attraction and Zombie Paintball open Sept. 30.

They are also still looking for fall workers and those that are interested in working at the farm this season can apply online at their website.

