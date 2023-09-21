2 Las Vegas teens accused in bicyclist’s hit-and-run death appear in court Thursday

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the ages of each teen suspect. The story has been updated to reflect the corrected information.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two teens accused of intentionally hitting and killing a Las Vegas bicyclist with a stolen car appeared in court Thursday to face murder charges as adults.

Jesus Ayala, who is now 18 but was 17 at the time of the incident, and Jzamir Keys, 16, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday afternoon, according to jail and court records.

Ayala, the alleged driver in the crash that killed retired cop Andreas Probst, is facing 18 charges, including 12 felonies. Charges include murder, attempted murder, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, grand larceny, burglary and more.

Keys is the alleged passenger in the vehicle that captured video of the crash. He faces charges of murder, battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

“I am confident that both these defendants will be charged with open murder, attempted murder, and many other related charges,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson after Thursday’s hearing.

“Under law in Nevada and most any other place, if you aid and abet, encourage, facilitate, or help in any way another person to commit a crime, you’re equally guilty,” added Wolfson. “So even if the passenger may not have driven the vehicle, we believe under the evidence he is an aider and abettor and equally guilty.”

The judge Thursday said that for now, the cases will stay separate unless a motion is filed to consolidate them.

“I am very confident these cases will be consolidated,” said Wolfson. “The events in question are related. Under the law, if the events are related, the cases should be consolidated. I am very confident they will be.”

FOX5 requested booking photos and additional arresting documents for the teens Wednesday, but that request had not been fulfilled as of Thursday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced Keys’ arrest Tuesday. Both of the accused were initially charged as teens and their identities were confidential, until now.

LVMPD said the two juveniles hit another man on a bicycle, then sideswiped a car that was driving by before striking and killing Probst.

Probst’s daughter, Taylor Probst, said the family was devastated by the senseless murder of her father, robbed of his life by individuals who did not believe it mattered.

“We ask you please do not politicize his death or use it for culture wars. He was a man of honor, with 35-plus years in law enforcement. A little league dad, an honorary Girl Scouts member, a real-life ‘Pee-Wee Herman,’ a jokester, a prankster,” Probst said.

“We believe that Andy’s murder is a direct result of society’s decayed family values and the strong effects that social media has on our youth,” Probst added.

The suspects are due back in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The District Attorney Steven Wolfson stated that both suspects should be considered flight risks or dangers to the community and that the state will be requesting a bail amount reflecting that.

“A determination of whether someone should be held in custody is based upon whether they are a flight risk or danger to the community, okay? I believe they are potentially both. They have certainly proved that they are dangerous,” said Wolfson.

Wolfson also noted that Ayala has previous charges pending as a juvenile, but that the state is focusing on the adult charges in this case.

