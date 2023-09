RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Wind will increase on Wednesday, ahead of a sharp cold front. This system will bring much cooler weather Thursday and Friday, with a chance of showers and even high elevation snow. After a chilly start on Friday, the weekend will be mostly sunny and warmer. Another breezy, cool change is possible next week. Hello Autumn! -Jeff

