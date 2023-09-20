WCSD agrees to cost of living adjustment for employees

The new agreement runs through June 30, 2025
Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new collective bargaining agreement between the Washoe County School District and the Washoe Education Association has resulted in a new cost of living adjustment for its employees.

The two-year CBA will include a 20% cost of living adjustment over the course of the next two years.

The new contract will see a 14% cost of living adjustment in the first year, with an additional 4% match from SB 231 for eligible employees. In year two, educators will get an additional 2% cost of living boost.

School officials with the WCSD say the money for the increase came from additional school funding and certain cost shifts made by the district.

“Since my arrival in Washoe County, I have been clear that our dedicated and hardworking educators are deserving of compensation that reflects their professionalism and expertise,” said Superintendent Susan Enfield. “Thanks to our state lawmakers, we are now able to do that through this historic agreement. I am grateful to our district and WEA negotiation teams for the time they put into reaching this agreement. I am more confident than ever that WCSD is a district on the rise.”

“We know that we can’t make up for decades of underfunding in a single contract, but we were determined to take massive strides forward and believe this contract does just that,” said WEA President Calen Evans. “We would like to thank Superintendent Enfield and the Board of Trustees for their public support of the amazing professionals we have in the Washoe County School District.”

The new agreement runs through June 30, 2025, and tentatively includes a one-time $5,000 signing/retention bonus for some hard to fill positions.

The proposed contract now goes to WEA members for ratification before going to the Board of Trustees for final approval. It would also include a signing/retention bonus for special education teacher aides and assistants.

“I am thrilled for the Board of Trustees to vote on this tentative agreement at an upcoming meeting,” said Board of Trustees President Beth Smith. “Our Board’s legislative platform prioritized our commitment to compensating staff as valued professionals and strongly advocated for a system that allows our students to excel. This landmark agreement demonstrates what can be done when everyone works together to advance high quality public education and invest in our greatest resource—our children.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

