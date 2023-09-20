USPS to hire 50-plus in Reno ahead of holiday season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Postal Service in Reno is looking to hire around 50 people around the greater Reno area ahead of the 2023 holiday season.

They will be hiring clerks, mail handlers, carriers, and more with hourly wages ranging between $19 and $20 an hour and varying shifts and days off.

You can apply by visiting their website here: Careers - About.usps.com.

