Updated COVID vaccines now available in Nevada

(WEAU)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - An updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine has been made available in Nevada.

Vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are available and are recommended to everyone over the age of six months by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

“Vaccinating against COVID-19 is the best protection against COVID-19 related serious infection, hospitalization, and death,” said Kristy Zigenis, Section Manager for the Nevada State Immunization Program. “As long as you have not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past two months, you are eligible for the new COVID-19 vaccine to ensure the best protection through this winter.”

The Division of Public and Behavorial Health says these new vaccines will more closely target the XBB lineage of the Omicron variant and could restore protections against COVID-19 that may have decreased over time.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District posted this picture of a fire at the Kit Kat...
Mound House brothel extensively damaged by fire

Latest News

Douglas County will be holding flu vaccine clinics throughout the month of October
Douglas County hosting flu vaccine clinics throughout October
Those who had their coverage restored this week will get a notice in the mail.
Medicaid coverage restored for those who did not return renewal documentation
The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad spread kindness to a Bristol Police K9 so she can be protected...
SURPRISE SQUAD: Bristol K9 receives special vest
Notice at front door of Dr. Samuel Chacon's Office indicating the office is closed
First time patient witnesses raid on Dr. Chacon’s office