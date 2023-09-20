Updated COVID vaccines now available in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - An updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine has been made available in Nevada.

Vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are available and are recommended to everyone over the age of six months by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

“Vaccinating against COVID-19 is the best protection against COVID-19 related serious infection, hospitalization, and death,” said Kristy Zigenis, Section Manager for the Nevada State Immunization Program. “As long as you have not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past two months, you are eligible for the new COVID-19 vaccine to ensure the best protection through this winter.”

The Division of Public and Behavorial Health says these new vaccines will more closely target the XBB lineage of the Omicron variant and could restore protections against COVID-19 that may have decreased over time.

