Tahoe City Save Mart to close after 50 years

TAHOE CITY, California (KOLO) - The Save Mart in Tahoe City, California will close its doors after more than 50 years.

A statement provided by the company said the property landlord has elected not to renew the store’s lease. Save Mart did not provide a reason as to why.

The company released this statement following the news:

“Despite our best efforts, the property landlord of the Save Mart store in Tahoe City has chosen not to renew our lease, forcing the store to vacate. We have proudly served the Tahoe City community for more than 50 years and are deeply disappointed in this decision. The Save Mart store will close on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Tahoe City Save Mart associates will be offered job opportunities at other stores at The Save Mart Companies. We are actively exploring other locations so that we can continue to serve the Tahoe City community.”

The store is located at 100 River Road in Tahoe City and is owned by the Bechdolt Company.

Another Save Mart location is located in the Lake Tahoe area in Truckee, located on Deerfield Drive.

