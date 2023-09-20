The Road Ahead With RTC: Transportation and Demand Management

SPONSORED: Transportation Demand Management Week is September 18-22, so the Regional Transportation Commission is encouraging alternative ways for people to commute to work.

“It’s really an opportunity for all of us to change our travel behavior by reducing the number of trips in our cars,” Scott Miklos, RTC Trip Reduction Specialist said. “Transportation plays a vital role in our daily lives but changing how we travel could have quite an impact on the environment. We’re asking businesses to motivate their employees to use greener commuting options this week and hopefully in the future.”

Miklos points out that 100 cars would be reduced to 50 if people carpool, 20 vehicles if people decide to join a Vanpool, and one if all 100 people choose to ride the bus. One of the easiest options is to take public transit. The RTC’s buses are 100 percent alternative fuel. Each person that rides the bus is generally one less car on the road. Biking and walking are great options to get to and from work, and the exercise is an added bonus. Even telecommuting is an option when it makes sense. All of these modes of transportation reduce air pollution in our community and help fight climate change.

Getting businesses involved is critical for this effort because they are the ones who can drive change. A higher number of executives are thinking about sustainability when it comes to their businesses. TDM is an opportunity for those businesses and their employees to think outside the box and try something different. It benefits everybody because it reduces congestion, decreases our carbon footprint, and it improves air quality. With the rising price of gas, it also saves money. Miklos says a sustainable and multimodal transportation system improves the quality of life, creates a better community, and stimulates economic activity.

