Reading Reno: Former news anchor, Bill Brown, shares how writing novels keeps him busy in retirement

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bill Brown retired from reading the news at local TV station in Reno about 14 years ago. However, his love of storytelling as evolved to writing novels.

He just published his 13th book called “The Gate” which takes place in Virginia City and is a classic ‘good vs. ultimate evil’ story. He stopped by Morning Break to share his love of writing and his love of Nevada, and how he combines the two in many of his books.

He continues to write every day and is working on his 14th book right now. You can find out more about Bill Brown and his books on his website. He is also on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District posted this picture of a fire at the Kit Kat...
Mound House brothel extensively damaged by fire

Latest News

National Recycling Week
Learn how to simplify sustainable waste disposal during National Recycling Week
National Recycling Week
National Recycling Week on Morning Break
Mr. Smith's Bowl of Notes
Bring the whole family to Mr. Smith’s Bowl of Notes, a free family concert with the Reno Philharmonic
KOLO 8 News Now at 3
Crazy D's Hot Chicken