Reading Reno: Former news anchor, Bill Brown, shares how writing novels keeps him busy in retirement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bill Brown retired from reading the news at local TV station in Reno about 14 years ago. However, his love of storytelling as evolved to writing novels.

He just published his 13th book called “The Gate” which takes place in Virginia City and is a classic ‘good vs. ultimate evil’ story. He stopped by Morning Break to share his love of writing and his love of Nevada, and how he combines the two in many of his books.

He continues to write every day and is working on his 14th book right now. You can find out more about Bill Brown and his books on his website. He is also on Facebook.

