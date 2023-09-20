No one injured after car crashes into apartment building

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - No one was injured after a car crashed into an apartment building on Wedekind Road.

The car crashed into the building early Wednesday morning.

Reno fire officials say while there were no injuries, a load bearing wall was compromised in the collision.

The Urban Search and Rescue Team was called in and built a structural shore to allow the occupants of the apartment building to get their belongings, while also allowing some to remain in the building.

