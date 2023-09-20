No one injured after car crashes into apartment building

An image of the after it crashed into the building
An image of the after it crashed into the building(Reno Firefighters Association)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:32 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - No one was injured after a car crashed into an apartment building on Wedekind Road.

The car crashed into the building early Wednesday morning.

Reno fire officials say while there were no injuries, a load bearing wall was compromised in the collision.

The Urban Search and Rescue Team was called in and built a structural shore to allow the occupants of the apartment building to get their belongings, while also allowing some to remain in the building.

