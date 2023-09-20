Local impact if UAW and Big 3 carmakers don’t reach an agreement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) and Detroit’s Big three carmakers enter day 6 of negotiations over a new contract. Right now, there are 13,000 auto workers on strike nationwide, but the ripple effect could impact people locally.

The United States supply chain could be in danger if the two parties are not able to reach an agreement by Friday. Union workers are asking for a 40% increase in salary, after shareholders received a 40% increase in their earnings. Due to inflation, the cost of living has burdened workers who are not making enough to make ends meet. Last but not least, safe working conditions remain a priority for workers.

The UAW Local 2162 office, located in Stead, is currently on a standby strike. They show up to work but are ready to go on strike.

“It’s not a glorious walkout that they call it but we’re still on standby,” said Carina Rosales, a chairperson for the local office. “We’re still ready to stand up and show when we’re called to do so. We’re just coming every day to work because that’s what we are, that’s what we do.”

Rosales says there are pay tiers in the plant, depending on your occupation. The workers in the plant make $17.00 an hour. They want everyone to earn the same amount. If the proposed 40% is considered, workers would earn $24.00 an hour. “At moment’s notice, we know where we stand. we know what’s right, and we know that we all want a fair agreement for everybody,” the chairwoman added.

This plant provides auto parts for Northern Nevada, Northern California and other neighboring states. Although the focus is on Detroit’s big three carmakers, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, even local car dealerships, autobody shops, and consumers will experience delays in parts and production.

“It is going to have a lasting effect on the supply chain. We saw this first hand, obviously with COVID, when the world shut down a couple of years ago,” said Ryan Dolan, the CEO of Dolan Auto Group. “When that stuff happens it implicates everything across the economy because all of the supply chain vendors get shut down and can’t move their product.” If the strike continues, customers and companies waiting on cars, products, or parts could experience weeks of delays.

But you might be wondering if the workers want to go on strike. “We don’t. I really wish they’d just come together and go over and bargain for what is right, what is right for working class,” said Celia Rosales, the Union Benefits Representative. “We’re fighting for the middle class in the United States and that’s why we’re here to.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.