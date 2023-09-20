Learn how to simplify sustainable waste disposal during National Recycling Week

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - National Recycling Awareness Week is September 18-24. Waste Management (WM) Northern Nevada is encouraging the local community to celebrate this week by initiating safe recycling habits.

Carly Norton, the recycling education representative for WM of Northern Nevada, and Sparks councilman Kristopher Dahir, who is also a WM Recycling Ambassador, stopped by Morning Break to share the resources they have to make sustainable waste disposal simple.

Here’s some tips and tricks to recycling right:

  • Recycle all bottles, cans, and paper.
  • Keep items clean and dry.
  • Do not put plastic bags in the recycling cart.
  • Do not place non-recyclables in the recycling cart. Printed label on cart lid identifies acceptable material

Click here to view the Washoe County Recycling Rules. You can also follow our local waste management on Instagram.

