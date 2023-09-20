Las Vegas police: 2nd teen arrested in intentional hit-and-run death of bicyclist

One suspect was arrested shortly after the incident
By Michael Bell and Kim Passoth
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police and the Clark County District Attorney said a second suspect was arrested in the death of a former police officer who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 14 at approximately 6 AM.

One suspect - the driver who in a now-viral video is shown hitting Andreas Probst as he rode his bike near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway - was arrested soon after the incident.

The second suspect was arrested mere hours before investigators spoke on Tuesday afternoon.

Both juveniles are expected to be tried as adults, according to District Attorney Steve Wolfson. Both are now in Clark County Juvenile Hall facing charges of open murder.

LVMPD said the two juveniles hit another man on a bicycle, then sideswiped a car that was driving by before striking and killing Probst.

Probst’s daughter, Taylor Probst, said the family was devastated by the senseless murder of her father, robbed of his life by individuals who did not believe it mattered.

“We ask you please do not politicize his death or use it for culture wars. He was a man of honor, with 35-plus years in law enforcement. A little league dad, an honorary Girl Scouts member, a real-life ‘Pee-Wee Herman,’ a jokester, a prankster,” Probst said.

“We believe that Andy’s murder is a direct result of society’s decayed family values and the strong effects that social media has on our youth,” Probst added.

LVMPD added that when the crash first occurred, it was treated as a fatal hit-and-run. In the days and weeks that followed, evidence came out including the video of the event, captured on a cellphone by the passenger.

On August 29, a school resource officer was approached by a student at a school and learned of the video. That’s when the homicide unit took over the case, authorities said.

Police believe about a half hour before hitting Andy, that second teen arrested Tuesday was driving. That is when a 72-year-old cyclist was also run down near Fort Apache and Washburn but walked away with only minor injuries.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

