Douglas County hosting flu vaccine clinics throughout October

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County will be hosting a number of flu vaccine clinics throughout the month of October.

The clinics will be held at the following locations:

Kahle Community Center

236 Kingsbury Grade Rd, Stateline, NV, 89449

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Douglas County Community and Senior Center

1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV 89410

Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 9 a.m. – noon

Topaz Ranch Estate

3939 Carter Dr, Wellington, NV 89444

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Indian Hills Senior Center

3394 James Lee, Carson City, NV 89705

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

People of all ages will be welcome at the clinics. There will be limited vaccine availability, and the clinics will be run on a first-come, first served basis.

Anyone wanting to attend is asked to bring all relevant insurance cards. Medicaid, Medicare, and most major private insurances will be accepted. The shot will cost $20 for those uninsured.

