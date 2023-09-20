Douglas County hosting flu vaccine clinics throughout October

The clinics will be run on a first come, first served basis
Douglas County will be holding flu vaccine clinics throughout the month of October
Douglas County will be holding flu vaccine clinics throughout the month of October(KGNS)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:35 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County will be hosting a number of flu vaccine clinics throughout the month of October.

The clinics will be held at the following locations:

Kahle Community Center

236 Kingsbury Grade Rd, Stateline, NV, 89449

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Douglas County Community and Senior Center

1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV 89410

Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 9 a.m. – noon

Topaz Ranch Estate

3939 Carter Dr, Wellington, NV 89444

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Indian Hills Senior Center

3394 James Lee, Carson City, NV 89705

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

People of all ages will be welcome at the clinics. There will be limited vaccine availability, and the clinics will be run on a first-come, first served basis.

Anyone wanting to attend is asked to bring all relevant insurance cards. Medicaid, Medicare, and most major private insurances will be accepted. The shot will cost $20 for those uninsured.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District posted this picture of a fire at the Kit Kat...
Mound House brothel extensively damaged by fire

Latest News

Those who had their coverage restored this week will get a notice in the mail.
Medicaid coverage restored for those who did not return renewal documentation
Notice at front door of Dr. Samuel Chacon's Office indicating the office is closed
First time patient witnesses raid on Dr. Chacon’s office
Mosquitoes with West Nile found in Churchill County
Anthem Community Wellness Center
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield unveils new wellness center