Crash involving Carson City school bus caused by driver running red light, police say

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash involving a Carson City school bus Tuesday afternoon was caused by a car running a red light, officials with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said.

The CCSO says the driver of the car ran a red light at the intersection of Long and Roop and clipped the tire of the school bus. The driver of the car will be cited for running the red light.

Neither the kids on the bus or the school bus driver were injured in the crash, however, the bus sustained minor damage.

The driver and passenger of the car that ran the red light suffered the most extensive injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.