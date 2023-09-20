Crash involving Carson City school bus caused by driver running red light, police say

A file photo of a school bus with the Carson City School District
A file photo of a school bus with the Carson City School District(Cathleen Allison | Cathleen Allison)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:41 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash involving a Carson City school bus Tuesday afternoon was caused by a car running a red light, officials with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said.

The CCSO says the driver of the car ran a red light at the intersection of Long and Roop and clipped the tire of the school bus. The driver of the car will be cited for running the red light.

Neither the kids on the bus or the school bus driver were injured in the crash, however, the bus sustained minor damage.

The driver and passenger of the car that ran the red light suffered the most extensive injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District posted this picture of a fire at the Kit Kat...
Mound House brothel extensively damaged by fire

Latest News

Tahoe City Save Mart to close after 50 years
Updated COVID vaccines now available in Nevada
Douglas County will be holding flu vaccine clinics throughout the month of October
Douglas County hosting flu vaccine clinics throughout October
UAW and Detroit's Big 3 enter day 6 of strike
Local impact if UAW and Big 3 carmakers don’t reach an agreement