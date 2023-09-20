City of Sparks to honor fallen firefighters

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:57 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks will be hosting a ceremony to honor two fallen firefighters.

The city will be remembering Rick Feldman and Mike Foster on Sept. 28 at 4:00 p.m. at the Sparks Fallen Firefighters Memorial behind the Sparks Museum on Victorian Avenue.

The ceremony will feature the unveiling of memorial nameplates. Surviving family members, the Sparks Fire Department and personnel from the City of Sparks, as well as the general public are all invited to attend.

The firefighters will be honored for their “sacrifice to the community, tireless dedication to duty, and critical role in saving lives,” the city said in a statement.

Feldman was hired by the city in July of 1987 before being promoted to Fire Apparatus Operator in 1995. Foster was hired by the city in December of 2001 and served with the Sparks Fire Department for nearly 20 years, mentoring other firefighters and paramedics.

Foster passed away in May of this year after a battle with colon cancer. He had been diagnosed in February 2020, and forced him into an early retirement.

