Bring the whole family to Mr. Smith’s Bowl of Notes, a free family concert with the Reno Philharmonic

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:44 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mr. Smith’s Bowl of Notes is back this weekend! It is a free concert with the Reno Philharmonic and is fun for the entire family. The show looks at the music of the past 400 years as the story focuses on Mr. Smith, an on-the-run composer with a bit of a writer’s block. He interrupts the concert and whimsically explains the stylistic differences and similarities between the Baroque, Classic, Romantic and Modern periods of music. He emphasizes the incredible fact that the music of these periods was composed using only 12 notes.

Laura Jackson, music director and conductor; and Kylie Howard, director of education, community engagement and inclusion, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to the Pioneer Center on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. with hands-on art and music activities for kids of all ages. Then the concert inside the Pioneer Center starts at 2 p.m.

For more information about the event, click here. You can also follow the Reno Phil on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District posted this picture of a fire at the Kit Kat...
Mound House brothel extensively damaged by fire

Latest News

National Recycling Week
Learn how to simplify sustainable waste disposal during National Recycling Week
National Recycling Week
National Recycling Week on Morning Break
Reading Reno: Bill Brown
Reading Reno: Former news anchor, Bill Brown, shares how writing novels keeps him busy in retirement
KOLO 8 News Now at 3
Crazy D's Hot Chicken