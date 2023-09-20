Bring the whole family to Mr. Smith’s Bowl of Notes, a free family concert with the Reno Philharmonic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mr. Smith’s Bowl of Notes is back this weekend! It is a free concert with the Reno Philharmonic and is fun for the entire family. The show looks at the music of the past 400 years as the story focuses on Mr. Smith, an on-the-run composer with a bit of a writer’s block. He interrupts the concert and whimsically explains the stylistic differences and similarities between the Baroque, Classic, Romantic and Modern periods of music. He emphasizes the incredible fact that the music of these periods was composed using only 12 notes.

Laura Jackson, music director and conductor; and Kylie Howard, director of education, community engagement and inclusion, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to the Pioneer Center on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. with hands-on art and music activities for kids of all ages. Then the concert inside the Pioneer Center starts at 2 p.m.

